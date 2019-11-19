Viktor Orbán: Western Europe is Finished, Central is the Future

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán says that the situation in western Europe means that the continent must look to central European countries like Hungary and the Czech Republic for a bright future.

Orbán gave a speech in Prague on Sunday in memory of the 1989 Velvet Revolution in 1989, which saw the end of Communist rule in Czechoslovakia.

“Thirty years ago we thought that Europe was our future, but today we think we are Europe’s future, and we are ready for this mission,” said Orbán.

The Prime Minister warned that globalists in western Europe are currently in the process of wiping out a European society based on nation states and Christian culture and that central European countries were standing up to this.

“We want to live as free nations, not as provinces or subordinates to empire,” said Orbán, adding, “We are Central European Democrats. Therefore, we must defend the sovereignty of nation states, because if we abandon it, it will mean the end of democracy.”

One way Orbán is trying to rebuild his country is by encouraging its citizens to have children in order to eliminate the need for mass immigration.

Hungary is offering €30,600 to married couples who have three or more children.

A married couple receives the €30,600 as a loan from the government upon getting married. The loan then has to be repaid until the couple has three children. At this point, the debt is completely forgiven.

The impact of pro-family policies in Hungary has been massive.

Abortions dropped from 40,449 to 28,500 from 2010 to 2017, divorces fell from 23,873 in 2010 to 18,600, and marriages increase by a huge 42 percent.

