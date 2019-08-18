Violence Breaks Out Between Antifa And Proud Boys Despite Heavy Police Presence; Bus Attacked, Chased

Update: 7PM EST – At least four people were arrested during Saturday’s protest and counter-protest, according to Lt. Tina Jones of the Portland Police Bureau, while one person was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries according to NBC News

And while we’re not sure if this is the person, or if the cop did it as described in the tweet below – at least one Antifa appears to have had their head cracked.

The very liberal Andy Lassner – producer of the Ellen show, had some angry words for members of Antifa:

Update: 5:30 EST – While Portland PD did a reasonably sufficient job separating the protesters, there were several scuffles which broke out. In one instance, Antifa attacked conservatives who boarded a bus – hitting and kicking it, spraying mace, and throwing a hammer at one point.

Earlier, a small group of conservatives were separated from the larger protest and an older man had his American flag snatched by an overweight Antifa.

Update: 2:30 EST – Things are starting to heat up as Antifa and Proud Boys fill the area. Police have already begun to restrain Antifa protesters who are trying to approach the Proud Boys.

Portland, Oregon is preparing for more violence between the right-wing group Proud Boys and leftists from Antifa – a group of black-clad left-wing extremists who have instigated several bloody brawls with conservatives.

Police learned of the unlicensed protest and the Antifa counter-protest by monitoring social media, according to NBC News, which notes that based on what has been observed, there is concern over possible violence (where masked 100lb basement-dwelling Antifa soy boys get knocked into the next dimension).

In recent years, Portland has become a magnet for protests, some of them turning ugly. Several groups from the far-left and far-right said they will converge in the city’s downtown. Police said its nearly 1,000 member force will be on duty.

We recognize these events can cause alarm, anxiety and even fear for certain members of our community,” said Lieutenant Tina Jones. –NBC News

Last year:

In a Saturday tweet, President Trump put Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on notice.

“Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!”

“I think they come to Portland because it gives them a platform,” said Wheeler of why right-wing groups are protesting in Portland. “They know that if they come here conflict is almost guaranteed.”

In 2017, a riot between the groups left the city with shattered windows and other property destruction.

“It’s sad to me because I think that a lot of people that come here to protest don’t actually live here or share a lot of values that I believe Portland stands for,” said resident Drew Edwards.

The FBI will be on scene out of an abundance of caution, reports NBC.


