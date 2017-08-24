Violent Leftist Group Plans To ‘Shut Down’ Berkeley March Against Marxism

Image Credits: SS&SS / Flickr.

Two weeks after violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia and one week after violent protests in Boston, another violent clash is shaping up to take place in Berkeley, California.

Violent leftist group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) is rallying forces to “shut down” a planned march against Marxism in Berkeley, California. Berkeley has already been the site of repeated instances of political violence this year, predominantly by far-left actors.

BAMN is organizing to shut down what it claims is a “Neo-Nazi” rally in Berkeley on Saturday. The rally is titled “No to Marxism in America.” The rally organizer, a biological man who identified himself as a transgender woman to media outlets, claims the rally is not a “right-wing” rally, embraces diversity and is meant to oppose the spread of Marxism in Berkeley.

BAMN, which was founded by the openly-Marxist Revolutionary Workers League, has previously been involved in violent clashes in Berkeley and elsewhere. The group’s members are unapologetic about their use of violence as a political tactic.

