EPIC: Gun Owner Dismantles Left's AR-15 Talking Points in Viral Facebook Post

A video posted to Facebook Friday debunking the term “assault weapon” has gone mega viral.

Viewed nearly 7 million times at the time of publication, the video, created by Facebook user Danny Farnsworth, dismantles the myth that the AR-15 is any different than countless other rifles.

“Let me try to clear the air here a little bit,” Farnsworth begins. “All this talk about ‘assault weapons, assault guns,’ is total bullshit.”

Farnsworth continues by comparing an AR-15 and a small hunting rifle, noting that both weapons share the exact same capabilities and only differ in terms of cosmetics.

“A weapon that looks like this, people are super scared of,” Farnsworth says while holding up an AR-15.

“Yet this,” Farnsworth says while displaying the wooden rifle, “is totally fine. No problems.”

“I have news for you. These two guns are exactly the same weapon… the only difference in these two guns is the way it’s built with wood or plastic… that’s it!”

The gun enthusiast goes on to show how the AR-15’s magazine is compatible with the wooden rifle and notes that both fire only as fast as the trigger is pulled.

“But somehow this will be made illegal and this is fine, yet they are the exact same gun, Farnsworth adds. “So please, those people out there calling for bans, calling for ‘stop the assault rifles,’ you don’t know what the fuck you are talking about.”

“Your ignorance is showing and it makes your argument moot.”

The video comes amid heightened debate over gun control in the wake of a tragic school shooting in Florida that took the lives of 17 people last week.

Unlike previous presidents, Donald Trump opted to put the focus on mental health during an address to the nation, drawing the ire of gun control proponents.

“It is not enough to simply take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference,” Trump said. “We must actually make that difference.”