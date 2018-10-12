Viral Vid Contrasts Media Freak Out Over Use Of The 'Mob Word' With Leftist Mobs Going Wild

The Free Beacon released an viral “SUPERcut” on Thursday of media hacks demanding people not refer to leftist mobs as “mobs” and cut in video of said leftist mobs engaging in mob behavior.

SUPERcut of reporters telling people to not use the "mob" word cut with video of the mob. pic.twitter.com/o2tgNZMEv5 — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) October 11, 2018

From the Free Beacon:

The confirmation battle for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh unleashed a mob of protesters against the right over the past several weeks, but the media has largely agreed not to describe the protesters as a mob.

“Oh, you’re not going to use the mob word here,” CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin bemoaned. Baldwin’s colleague Don Lemon got in a shouting match with a guest because he described Kavanaugh protesters as a mob. “That’s not a mob,” Lemon declared.

Don’t dare call a mob a mob, but feel free to viciously attack Kanye West as a “token negro” and a race traitor and mock him for his mental health struggles!