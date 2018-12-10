Viral Video: French Police Dump Disabled Man Out of Wheelchair - Report

French police responding to the ongoing riots threw a disabled man out of his wheelchair, according to this independent journalist on Twitter:

“…After a verbal exchange and manhandling from the officers physically lifting the man and setting his wheelchair in the mud (where he can’t move it) he tries to yell at them, they spin his chair away so that he can’t,” wrote journalist Brett MacDonald on Twitter.

You can read more of MacDonald’s reporting here.

Raw, On-The-Ground Reporting From France

Infowars Europe had its own reporter on the ground during mass demonstrations against carbon taxes in Paris, France:

Brutal Suppression by French Police Reported by Journalist – Watch

And here’s a brutal report filed on Monday you need to watch and share with everyone you know:


Related Articles

Alaska Pot, Privacy & the Propaganda War

Alaska Pot, Privacy & the Propaganda War

U.S. News
Comments
Rand Paul Warns Attorney General Nominee’s Views Are 'Very, Very Troubling'

Rand Paul Warns Attorney General Nominee’s Views Are ‘Very, Very Troubling’

U.S. News
Comments

Watch–Father Speaks Out After Daughter is Allegedly Murdered by Illegal Alien: ‘He Stabbed Her to Death’

U.S. News
comments

Columbia Student Targeted Over Drunken Rant Saying White People ‘Invented The Modern World’

U.S. News
comments

Flashback: Trump Calls Vince Foster Suicide ‘Very Fishy’

U.S. News
comments

Comments