Viral Video: French Police Dump Disabled Man Out of Wheelchair - Report

French police responding to the ongoing riots threw a disabled man out of his wheelchair, according to this independent journalist on Twitter:

Currently going viral in France, a video shows members of the Gendarmerie (a paramilitary unit with civil jurisdiction) toss a disabled man out of his wheelchair. Incident took place in Bessan, France. (running out of characters, see comment below) pic.twitter.com/wBKSb7VHAn — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) December 9, 2018

“…After a verbal exchange and manhandling from the officers physically lifting the man and setting his wheelchair in the mud (where he can’t move it) he tries to yell at them, they spin his chair away so that he can’t,” wrote journalist Brett MacDonald on Twitter.

You can read more of MacDonald’s reporting here.

Raw, On-The-Ground Reporting From France

Infowars Europe had its own reporter on the ground during mass demonstrations against carbon taxes in Paris, France:

Walking streets of #Paris with the #YellowVests — they are fired up Stay tuned for my coverage all weekend #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/INb0OG9T2O — Dan Lyman ❌ (@CitizenAnalyst) December 8, 2018

#YellowVests retreating from loud bangs, acrid smoke near Arc de Triomph #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/yGXXtwLgtF — Dan Lyman ❌ (@CitizenAnalyst) December 8, 2018

The scene on Champs-Élysées is stunning. Guy just ran by with blood pouring down his face. #YellowVests #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/ewZaBzjzTu — Dan Lyman ❌ (@CitizenAnalyst) December 8, 2018

Brutal Suppression by French Police Reported by Journalist – Watch

And here’s a brutal report filed on Monday you need to watch and share with everyone you know: