Viral Video of Girl Cheerfully Getting Abortion at Planned Parenthood Draws Horror

A widely viewed TikTok video that has drawn horrified responses shows a girl laughing and apparently having fun as she reveals her pregnancy and heads to Planned Parenthood for what appears to be her second abortion attempt.

The video shows the girl exposing her somewhat swollen abdomen and laughing in the car, apparently on her way to Planned Parenthood to have an abortion.

It continues with footage of her smiling as she actually undergoes the abortion, and a close-up of the ultrasound image as her baby is aborted.

According to previous TikTok posts, the girl had taken the Plan B “emergency contraceptive” pill in an attempt to terminate the pregnancy.

Unbelievable: A new @tiktok_us video w/ 4M views shows girls cheerfully walking into Planned Parenthood & one killing her baby on camera. It’s in violation of countless Community Guidelines against: "Violent content" "Depictions of deaths" "Dismembered humans" & others RT! pic.twitter.com/8XioDRfxjQ — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) February 27, 2020



Laura Lynn Thompson of http://lauralynn.tv joins The Alex Jones Show with guest host Matt Bracken to break down the heartbreaking story of government sponsored child mutilation and the government regulations that lock parents out of protecting their children or speaking out.

Live Action President Lila Rose tweeted the video, noting the post is “in violation of countless Community Guidelines against ‘violent content,’ ‘depictions of deaths,’ and ‘dismembered humans.’”

Rose referred to the fact that, last June, she announced Twitter had again banned both of her accounts and that of her organization from all ads.

Twitter banned @LiveAction & my account from all ads. When we asked why, @Twitter said we could resume ads, only if we deleted the following content from our Twitter AND website: -Anything about abortion procedures

-Investigations of Planned Parenthood

-All ultrasound images — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 4, 2019

Read more

Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN!