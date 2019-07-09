Viral Video Shows Man Spitting Into Sweet Tea Before Putting it Back on Shelf

Yet another video has emerged showing someone tampering with food in a grocery store, this time featuring a man spitting into a jug of sweet tea and placing it back on the shelf.

As we have highlighted, despite the threat of 20 year prison sentences, numerous videos have emerged showing young people licking ice cream and putting back in the freezer.

Now another clip has emerged showing a man wearing a hat looking around before spitting into a carton of Arizona Sweet Tea and walking away.

Jesus Christ WHY is this becoming a thing ? (Found video on Reddit) pic.twitter.com/BAtSu1OU06 — Yamamoto97 (@Stephane774) July 8, 2019

The video has already racked up nearly 4 million views on Twitter alone having originally been posted on Reddit.

Apparently, the individual’s identity was discovered and – imagine my shock – he’s a big leftist.

“They found this creep and I don’t want to shock anyone but… he’s another leftist,” tweeted Robby Starbuck. “Leftism destroys respect and societal norms at a very basic level. Then like this guy’s recent posts they go on to complain about July 4th celebrations as if that’s what’s hurting our country…”

At least when people were eating Tide Pods, they were only endangering themselves.

Some grocery stores are making customers show ID and one has even been forced to have cops guard an ice cream freezer in response to the fad.

This once illustrates how people’s sheer desperation for 15 minutes of Internet fame is causing them to behave in increasingly disgusting ways.

Social media was a mistake.

