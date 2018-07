Cellphone video making the rounds on social media shows police handcuffing a black teenager who was selling bottled water with friends by the Philadelphia Zoo.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in West Philadelphia when a white security officer there reportedly flagged down police.

“She apparently said something to the effect of, ‘They were panhandling and may have been on and off the property,’” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

