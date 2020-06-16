Viral Video: Street Preacher Goes To CHOP And Calls Out Racist Joe Biden

A black female preacher is going viral for explaining why the Democrat party has always been the party of bigotry towards blacks in America since its origin.

“I know people don’t like Trump. I understand that … If I had to pick between him and Joe Biden, I am not voting in Joe Biden,” conservative activist Bevelyn Beatty tells a Seattle journalist inside the autonomous Antifa-occupied zone known as “CHOP.” “You want to see a bunch of black people go to jail by the next four years, put Joe Biden in. Watch what happens.”

“You want to see black men get killed substantially like you’ve never seen before, put Joe Biden in,” she says. “These Democrats … and I’m not trying to be racist, hate black people.”


Joey Gibson surveys the streets of Seattle’s autonomous ‘CHOP’ as two brave women by his side share the gospel with strangers.

