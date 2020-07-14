Viral Video: Trump Slams Race-Baiting CBS Reporter

During an interview with CBS’ Catherine Herridge on Tuesday, President Trump pushed back when asked why African Americans are “still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?”

After confirming he feels the death of George Floyd was a “terrible thing,” Trump responded to Herridge’s question by saying, “So are white people.”

“What a terrible question to ask,” he added. “So are white people. More white people by the way. More white people.”

What a disgusting question from this @CBS correspondent. Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump for calling her out!! pic.twitter.com/hhkMiLYm4E — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 14, 2020

As the country remains divided following weeks of unrest related to the BLM movement, President Trump is not going to play along with the media’s narrative that African Americans are being killed by law enforcement at an alarmingly disproportionate rate.

