Viral Video: Trump Slams Race-Baiting CBS Reporter

During an interview with CBS’ Catherine Herridge on Tuesday, President Trump pushed back when asked why African Americans are “still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?”

After confirming he feels the death of George Floyd was a “terrible thing,” Trump responded to Herridge’s question by saying, “So are white people.”

“What a terrible question to ask,” he added. “So are white people. More white people by the way. More white people.”

As the country remains divided following weeks of unrest related to the BLM movement, President Trump is not going to play along with the media’s narrative that African Americans are being killed by law enforcement at an alarmingly disproportionate rate.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Nick Cannon Says White People 'True Savages’, ‘Closer To Animals’

Nick Cannon Says White People ‘True Savages’, ‘Closer To Animals’

U.S. News
Comments
Millennial Women Reject Feminism

Millennial Women Reject Feminism

U.S. News
Comments

RINO Rick Wilson Ambushed, Mocked By Cartoon News Anchors Over Bush Ties

U.S. News
comments

Leftist Celebrates Ghislaine Maxwell as Feminist Icon Who Could Bring Down Trump

U.S. News
comments

Poll: Only 54% of Americans Think Biden is Capable of Debating Trump

U.S. News
comments

Comments