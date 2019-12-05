Virginia Beach Residents Pack City Hall, Demand to Become a Second Amendment Sanctuary

It’s happening.

WATCH:

From 13 News Now, “Virginia Beach City Hall overflows with crowd supporting Second Amendment Sanctuary”:

There was nothing official on Virginia Beach City Council’s agenda about Second Amendment Sanctuaries Tuesday night, but that didn’t keep a crowd of supporters from showing up. In fact, so many people showed up, the fire marshal’s office had to ask dozens upon dozens of people to step outside of the building, and they did. That left a sea of supporters outside Virginia Beach City Hall.

All of this took place as the Gloucester County Board of Supervisors prepared to vote on a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution, a resolution which the board passed unanimously Tuesday. The county joined other municipalities in Virginia that adopted similar resolutions.

If leftist cities can declare themselves to be sanctuaries for illegal aliens in defiance of federal law, right-minded cities can declare themselves sanctuaries for the Second Amendment to uphold the Bill of Rights in defiance of leftist gun grabbers.

This morning I asked @AGMarkHerring for an opinion on localities declaring themselves as “Second Amendment Sanctuaries.” While I believe there is no binding effect whatsoever, we would benefit from a definitive opinion going into the 2020 session. My letter is below: pic.twitter.com/RN1bmNWG9o — Jay Jones (@jonesjay) December 2, 2019

This is going to be one of the biggest issues in the very near future as states like Texas, Georgia and Florida follow Virginia in turning blue due to mass immigration.

Laura Ingraham blames "demographic changes" and foreign born residents for the Democrats winning in Virginia pic.twitter.com/YXzCqY7JDa — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 7, 2019

In this video from WSLS 10, far-left activist Catherine Koebel Stromberg‎ of Roanoke Indivisible attacked Roanoke City residents seeking to become a Second Amendment sanctuary as extremists and bashed them on racial grounds, saying: “You can just look at the demographics and literally you can tell they don’t represent the city.”

Note the implication of Stromberg’s statement: certain minorities do not deserve to have their rights protected.

On their Facebook page, Roanoke Indivisible smeared everyone involved as white supremacists who are “for repressing minorities.”

Note, Stromberg says they don’t “represent the city” demographically and yet her group still portrays them as an oppressive majority oppressing minorities!

Other counties have passed similar resolutions declaring their aim to become Second Amendment sanctuaries.