Democrats Declare “Riots Are An Integral Part Of This Country’s March Towards Progress”

Image Credits: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images.

In a now deleted tweet, Democrats in Virginia defended violence being carried out by so called ‘protesters’, and announced that “Riots are an integral part of this country’s march towards progress.”

The tweet by the Fairfax County Democratic Committee cited a previous reference by Barack Obama to the Stonewall riots of 1969 during his second inauguration speech.

Obama said “We, the people, declare today that the most evident of truths –- that all of us are created equal –- is the star that guides us still; just as it guided our forebears through Seneca Falls, and Selma, and Stonewall.”

In context, it’s clear that Obama was not advocating rioting. Indeed, just days ago he issued a statement condemning the current spate of looting and violence.

The family of George Floyd has also pleaded for rioting to stop:

So how many other Democrats believe that rioting and looting is ‘a march toward progress’?

On Monday, President Trump issued a stark warning to Democratic governors that if they act ‘weak’ and do not act to stop the violence he will step in and mobilise all federal and military personnel at his disposal.

The White House has said that Trump is considering invoking the Insurrection Act to deal with the violence. However, it’s more likely that the shows of force seen in Washington DC Monday night will be repeated elsewhere.

