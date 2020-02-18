Virginia: Gov Northam's 'Assault Weapons' Ban Goes Down In Flames After Moderate Dems Defect

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s prized assault weapons ban went down in flames on Monday after four moderate Democrats “balked at the proposal,” WJLA reports.

From WJLA, “Virginia lawmakers have rejected assault weapon ban despite Northam’s push”:

Senators voted to shelve the bill for the year and ask the state crime commission to study the issue, an outcome that drew cheers from a committee room packed with gun advocates. Four moderate Democrats joined Republicans in Monday’s committee vote, rejecting legislation that would have prohibited the sale of certain semiautomatic firearms, including popular AR-15 style rifles, and banned the possession of magazines that hold more than 12 rounds. […] “We will be back next year,” [the governor’s spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky] said.



So-called “assault” weapons/rifles are used in very few crimes.

The overwhelming majority of murders are committed by handguns and as Bloomberg said, 95% of suspects fit the same M.O. no matter the city (and this was shown again by New York City’s 2019 Crime and Enforcement Report [pdf]).

Of course, despite knowing this fact, Bloomberg has been a leader and top funder of gun control groups working to disarm middle Americans.

No doubt Northam is familiar with the same statistics, he just simply doesn’t care.

There wasn’t even one single incident during the heavily-armed Second Amendment march in Richmond earlier this year whereas 15 people were shot during the “Nobody Kill Anybody” Feb 8-10 ceasefire weekend in Baltimore.

