Showdown In Virginia - An Urgent Message From Alex Jones

The battle for the Republic intensifies as the state of Virginia declares a National Emergency in preparation for the Rally Against Gun Confiscation.

First and Second Amendment rights advocates are gathering from all across the country to peaceably protest Democrat lawmakers’ sweeping gun control measures that could very well create a constitutional crisis and spark the second American Civil War.

Watch more Infowars content on the upcoming Virginia rally below:

