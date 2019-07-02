‘Virginity Is a Social Construct’: Satanic Miley Cyrus Video Promotes Far-Left Feminism

Singer Miley Cyrus debuted a music video about modern feminism, featuring far-left talking points and bizarre Satanic imagery typical of the provocative star’s brand.

The new hyper-sexual video, called “Mother’s Daughter,” praises promiscuity and sexual liberation while mocking modesty and dignity as the video flashes strange phrases like “Virginity is a social construct,” “Sin is in your eyes,” and “Heroism of the flesh” in French.

The chorus of the song sums up the feminist message: “So-so, so don’t fuck with my freedom, I came back to get me some. I’m nasty, I’m evil. Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter.”

Notably, “Don’t fuck with my freedom” is also the tagline for Cyrus’ promotional Planned Parenthood memorabilia.

Most of the song is chock-full of disturbing imagery like teeth-laden vaginas and women who cut their breasts off to look like men.

Miley Cyrus music videos regularly showcase dark themes and Satanic imagery, such as her 2013 video “We Can’t Stop.”

Here is that video without music created by College Humor, highlighting the establishment’s demonic nature by the star.

This is what the establishment is programming your children with.

Read the full lyrics below:

Hallelujah, I’m a freak

I’m a freak, hallelujah

Every day of the week I’ma do ya

Like I want to

I’m a Nile Crocodile, a Piranha

Oh my God, she got the power

Oh, look at her, she got the power

So-so, so don’t fuck with my freedom

I came back to get me some

I’m nasty, I’m evil

Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter

Don’t fuck with my freedom

I came back to get me some

I’m nasty, I’m evil

Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter

So, back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

Hallelujah, I’m a witch

I’m a witch, hallelujah

Swish swish, I’m a three-point shooter

I blow through ya

Like a hot wind out in the bayou, ya

Oh my God, she got the power

Well, look…

