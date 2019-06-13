Virtue Signal Backfire: County Sparks Outrage After Replacing POW Flag with LGBT Flag

A Maryland county’s attempt to virtue signal backfired this week after a bizarre flag swap that angered veterans.

Montgomery County officials on Monday celebrated Pride month by raising the LGBT rainbow flag at the Veterans Memorial Plaza in Rockville, but they did so at the expense of the POW/MIA flag which serves to honor American soldiers who are missing in action or died as prisoners of war.

Needless to say, the county’s decision sparked outrage amongst veterans and other patriotic Americans.

“When I was in Vietnam, I was there six days before two guys were missing in action, and they still haven’t found their bodies,” Vietnam veteran John “Bill” Williams told NBC Washington.

“I wasn’t happy about it at all because the park is supposed to be a veterans park,” added Williams. “People died. Now they took it down and put another flag up.”

The veteran admitted he wouldn’t have a problem with both flags flying as long as the POW/MIA flag isn’t removed.

“If they want to put the other flag underneath, they could put it underneath, but the POW flag should be flying there,” he said.

The POW/MIA flag was replaced on Tuesday, one day after the county raised the rainbow flag.

As of Thursday, the county has made accommodations to fly both flags.