Virtue Signal Backfire: SJW Alyssa Milano Called Out By Tranny After Urging ‘Ladies’ to ‘Protect Vaginas’ in Sex Boycott

The left keeps rolling out so many new politically correct terms it’s getting harder for liberals to keep up with them all.

Case in point: this weekend liberal actress Alyssa Milano attempted to virtue signal by joining a sex boycott against conservative men, only to find out she offended an entire group of leftists by omitting one tiny word.

“We can LOVE sex and fight for our bodily autonomy. There are lots of alternatives to cis men,” Milano wrote Saturday, before going on to say, “Protect your vaginas, ladies. Men in positions of power are trying to legislate them. #SexStrike.”

While Milano used the progressive term “cis men” to refer to heterosexual males, she forgot to write “cis” before ladies, triggering one liberal transgender to accuse her of “transphobic behavior.”

“Not all ‘ladies’ HAVE vaginas. Some have penises,” a transgender liberal shot back. “It’s not hard to put ‘cis’ before ‘ladies’. But you chose not to try, and that’s transphobic behavior.”

Appalled she ignored politically correct dogma, Milano agreed with the trans liberal that some “ladies” have penises.

“You’re right,” she wrote back. “If I could edit I would. Thank you.”

The more politically correct terminology the left rolls out, the more we’ll see infighting and the left eating itself when comrades use “wrongspeak.”