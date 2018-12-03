Viva La Revolución!: Total Chaos In France As People Reject Macron's Globalism

Image Credits: ELYXANDRO CEGARRA/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

Shocking footage emerging from France shows the country descended into violent revolution in response to globalist policies implemented by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The “Yellow Vest” protests, which began three weeks ago as a mass demonstration rejecting Macron’s gas tax hike, escalated last week into violence and hasn’t shown signs of letting up.

Other footage shows a group of police officers removing their helmets in solidarity with the French people after a separate video surfaced showing officers beating an individual.


