Viva La Revolución!: Total Chaos In France As People Reject Macron's Globalism

Shocking footage emerging from France shows the country descended into violent revolution in response to globalist policies implemented by French President Emmanuel Macron.

SHOCKING FOOTAGE Here we see how much the right to demonstrate is appreciated in #Paris and thus in the heart of democratic Europe. #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/Eyx9I4JySM — Ali Özkök – علي أزكوك (@Ozkok_) December 3, 2018

The “Yellow Vest” protests, which began three weeks ago as a mass demonstration rejecting Macron’s gas tax hike, escalated last week into violence and hasn’t shown signs of letting up.

This is France right now. You’ve heard media rip Trump for having a mid 40’s approval rating yet they’ve celebrated Macron like he’s a beloved world leader when he has a 27% approval and his country is rioting. The media may love him but the people don’t. pic.twitter.com/xVqZNXlCQq — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 3, 2018

Other footage shows a group of police officers removing their helmets in solidarity with the French people after a separate video surfaced showing officers beating an individual.