‘Viva Le Resistance’: Lead FBI Attorney's Anti-Trump Texts Revealed

An FBI attorney who worked on Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and the Hillary Clinton email investigation vowed to resist the Trump administration according to recently released messages.

The lawyer is unidentified in the Justice Department’s inspector general report released Thursday, but the Daily Caller said he worked on the Hillary investigation and was the FBI’s lead attorney on the investigation into Russian election interference.

“He was assigned to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation soon after it began in May 2017 and left in late February of this year after some of his private messages were shared with the special counsel,” they reported.

On Nov. 9, 2016, the day after Trump was elected, the attorney sent instant messages to a colleague showing how upset he was about Hillary’s loss.

“I’m numb. I’m so stressed about what I could have done differently,” he said.

When the attorney’s colleague asked, “Is it making you rethink your commitment to the Trump administration?” he replied, “Hell no. Viva le resistance.”

The inspector general asked the lawyer if the resistance comment meant he was going to fight back against the Trump administration and he argued, “That’s not what I was doing…. I just, again, like that, that’s just like the entire, it’ s just my political view in terms of, of my preference. It wasn’t something along the lines of, you know, we’re taking certain actions in order to, you know, combat that or, or do anything like that. Like that, that was not the intent of that.”

The messages are just another example of anti-Trump sentiment from members of Mueller’s witch-hunt team.

