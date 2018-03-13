Skip to content
Vladimir Putin Meddling In His Own Election By Being Popular
The left thinks Putin is rigging elections around the world, but will he rig the Russian election?
Owen Shroyer
| Infowars.com -
March 13, 2018
Comments
Putin is set to win re-election and he has no one to blame but himself.
