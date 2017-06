VLADIMIR Putin’s scientists have developed technology capable of zapping enemy drones by laser while also remotely recharging friendly Russian unmanned flyers in the sky.

The technology was presented at an innovation exhibition this week, but pictures were not permitted, it was reported.

Researcher Grigory Filimonov said “highly efficient fibre lasers” are used which permit remote recharging.

“It allows recharging friendly – and shooting down alien – drones,” he said.

