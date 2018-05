The Number of houses and buildings destroyed by Hawaii’s erupting Kilauea volcano has skyrocketed in recent days, as more than 80 structures have now been ruined by the lava.

A total of 82 buildings have now been damaged, a huge jump from 50 only a few days ago.

Another 37 homes are “lava-locked.”

They cannot be accessed, and anybody who chooses not to evacuate could find themselves trapped by 30-foot-tall walls of lava.

