Volkswagen Wants to Use Ford Plants For New Cars

Image Credits: Michael Gil, Flickr.

Volkswagen’s chief executive said on Tuesday after a meeting at the White House that the German automaker was building an alliance with Ford Motor Co. and might use the U.S. automaker’s plants to build cars.

VW CEO Herbert Diess said the company was also “considering building a second car plant,” adding, “We are in quite advanced negotiations and dialog with Ford Corporation to really build up a global automotive alliance, which also would strengthen the American automotive industry.”

Ford declined to provide additional details but the automakers have said previously they are talking about potential collaborations.

