Vote by Mail Proponents Challenge Signature Matching Practices

Signature matching practices are facing mounting legal challenges as millions are expected to cast their ballots by mail in this year’s general election.

An estimated 75 percent of Americans will be able to vote by mail in the upcoming presidential election, which comes as Democrat politicians continue in their attempts to use the Chinese coronavirus pandemic to push mass mail-in voting — a long-pursued agenda item of the Democrat Party.

Signature matching, a process whereby county election boards verify the authenticity of the ballot by matching the signature to that of the voter, is facing increased legal challenges from various voting rights groups.

