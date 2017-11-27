Vote Now: The Top Fake News Network Is...

Infowars has decided to answer President Trump’s call to hold a contest over which news network is the most “dishonest, corrupt, and distorted” in its political coverage.

In other words, who will win the Fake News Trophy?

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

Several categories have been chosen to best represent the full spectrum of Fake News coverage.

Tune in tonight at midnight CT to see the “winners” of the Fake News Trophy: infowars.com/show

🏆 #FakeNewsAwards 🏆 Fake News Anchor

1. Brian Stelter

2. Anderson Cooper

3. Shepard Smith

4. Jake Tapper

5. Brian Williams

6. Mika Brzezinski & Joe Scarborough Cast your vote by posting your choice in the comment section. LIVE results tonight at: https://t.co/OQtch0tDED🇺🇸 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 28, 2017

Winner: Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough

🏆 #FakeNewsAwards 🏆 FAKE NEWS ENTERTAINER

1. Jimmy Kimmel

2. Stephen Colbert

3. John Oliver

4. Keith Olbermann

5. Megyn Kelly

6. Trevor Noah Cast your vote by posting your choice in the comment section. LIVE results tonight at: https://t.co/OQtch0tDED🇺🇸 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 28, 2017

Winner: Stephen Colbert

🏆 #FakeNewsAwards 🏆 FAKE NEWS PUBLICATION

1. Buzzfeed

2. NY Times

3. Washington Post

4. Huffington Post

5. Salon Cast your vote by posting your choice in the comment section. LIVE results tonight at: https://t.co/OQtch0tDED🇺🇸 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 28, 2017

Winner: NY Times

🏆 #FakeNewsAwards 🏆 FAKE NEWS NETWORK

1. MSNBC

2. CNN

3. CBS

4. ABC

5. Fox Cast your vote by posting your choice in the comment section. LIVE results tonight at: https://t.co/OQtch0tDED 🇺🇸 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 28, 2017

Winner: CNN

🏆 #FakeNewsAwards 🏆 FAKE NEWS REPORTER

1. Jim Acosta

2. Andrea Mitchell

3. April Ryan

4. Don Lemon

5. Chris Cuomo Cast your vote by posting your choice in the comment section. LIVE results tonight at: https://t.co/OQtch0tDED 🇺🇸 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 28, 2017

Winner: Jim Acosta

🏆 #FakeNewsAwards 🏆 FAKE NEWS POLITICIAN

1. Hillary Clinton

2. Maxine Waters

3. John McCain

4. Mitch McConnell / Paul Ryan

5. Nancy Pelosi / Chuck Schumer Cast your vote by posting your choice in the comment section. LIVE results tonight at: https://t.co/OQtch0tDED 🇺🇸 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 28, 2017

Winner: Hillary Clinton (for once!)

🏆 #FakeNewsAwards 🏆 FAKE NEWS STORY

1. President Hillary

2. Trump-Russia collusion

3. Trump Tower wasn’t wiretapped

4. Hillary’s poor health

5. Las Vegas shooting Cast your vote by posting your choice in the comment section. LIVE results tonight at https://t.co/OQtch0tDED🇺🇸 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 28, 2017

Winner: Trump-Russia collusion