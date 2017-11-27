Vote Now: The Top Fake News Network Is...

Infowars has decided to answer President Trump’s call to hold a contest over which news network is the most “dishonest, corrupt, and distorted” in its political coverage.

In other words, who will win the Fake News Trophy?

Several categories have been chosen to best represent the full spectrum of Fake News coverage.

Tune in tonight at midnight CT to see the “winners” of the Fake News Trophy: infowars.com/show

Winner: Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough

Winner: Stephen Colbert

Winner: NY Times

Winner: CNN

Winner: Jim Acosta

Winner: Hillary Clinton (for once!)

Winner: Trump-Russia collusion


Melania Unveils the First Trump Christmas White House

#PieGate: Unhinged Desperation

Weinstein inquiry: police departments likely to join forces, experts say

