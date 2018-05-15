Vote Pro-Trump On May 15th

If you live in Idaho’s first congressional district, President Trump desperately needs your support.

Tuesday is voting day, and it is being projected that only about 20 percent of all registered voters will actually go out and vote. So that means if Trump voters turn out in very large numbers they can decide who will win this election. If you do not know where your voting location is yet, you can find out right here. And please contact every single Trump supporter that you know and encourage them to go vote. President Trump needs allies in Congress, and if I don’t win a horrible RINO that is surrounded by “never Trumpers” and that is being funded by a PAC that absolutely hates Donald Trump is going to win. That would be an absolute disaster for President Trump, and that is why we must get as many Trump supports to the polls on Tuesday as possible. Please contact everyone that you possibly can and strongly urge them to vote for Michael Snyder for Congress on May 15th.

Our campaign has a tremendous amount of momentum as we head into election day. We have recently gotten endorsements from key Trump ally Roger Stone, U.S. Senator Rand Paul and Mike Adams the Health Ranger. True conservatives all over Idaho have been switching over to us from other candidates, and we are extremely excited about that.

But the only way that we are going to win is if our voters get to the polls and vote. In 2018, if we elect typical wimpy Republican politicians that simply want to be part of the Washington club and advance their political careers, nothing will get accomplished. Trump’s agenda will continue to get blocked by establishment RINOs, and we will continue to be deeply frustrated with what is happening on Capitol Hill.

What we need are visionary men and women that are willing to stand up to the leadership of both parties and say that enough is enough.

Let’s start a fire that will spread all across America. If we win the primary on May 15th, we will win the general election in November because this district is one of the safest districts for Republicans in the entire country. It is time to take our government back, but that is only going to happen if we all work together.

I would encourage you to forward this email to every single voter that you know. One more time, let me share with you 30 reasons why you should vote for our campaign…

#1 The Only Real Pro-Trump Candidate – All of the other leading contenders in this race originally wanted to keep Donald Trump out of the White House, but I was a Trump supporter from the very beginning. I am a true believer in the Make America Great Again agenda, and I will work tirelessly to implement that agenda once I get to Congress.

#2 The Most Conservative Candidate In This Race – Even the Coeur d’Alene Press says that I am the most conservative candidate in this race, but don’t take their word for it. Go to MichaelSnyderForCongress.com and compare what I believe with what the other candidates are saying, and I believe that you will come to the same conclusion. In fact, I have never had a single voter come back to me after making such a comparison and tell me that they believe that one of the other candidates is more conservative. That is because I truly am the most conservative candidate in this race, and true conservatives all over Idaho are standing with our campaign.

#3 Restoring Christian Values To Washington D.C. – I have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, and I believe that we need more Bible-believing people in positions of power in Washington. Returning to our Christian roots is the key to a positive future for America, and I will be extremely bold about my faith as a member of Congress.

#4 It’s Time To Drain The Swamp – The same rules that apply to the rest of us should also apply to Congress, and all federal officials should be banned from working as lobbyists for at least ten years after they leave government service.

#5 Restoring The Rule Of Law – For decades, the American people have watched professional politicians commit crime after crime and get away with it. It is time to restore the rule of law in this country, and a great place to begin would be with Hillary Clinton and her close associates. It will be a great day for America when they are finally put in prison for the rest of their lives.

#6 Every RINO Must Go – Way too many Republicans have been fighting Trump’s agenda and acting like Democrats. It is time to hold them accountable, and that means every ‘Republican in name only’ needs to go.

#7 Getting The Money Out Of Politics – As a new member of Congress, I would be expected to raise approximately $200,000 for the National Republican Congressional Committee. In order to “pay their dues”, every day that the House is in session members of Congress go to call centers across from the U.S. Capitol and spend up to four hours a day making calls back to their districts begging people to donate money. One of the things that makes me fundamentally different from my opponents is that I have pledged not to make these calls. Instead, I am going to spend my time in Washington doing the work that the people of Idaho sent me there to do.

#8 100% Pro-Life – No money for Planned Parenthood ever. Nearly 60 million babies have been murdered since 1973, and I am making an unbreakable pledge to vote against any bill that funds Planned Parenthood 100% of the time.

#9 100% Pro-Gun – The Constitution says that the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. Let me be very clear – I will never back down from defending the Second Amendment even a single inch. You have a constitutional right to own any gun that you want, and you have a constitutional right to carry that gun anywhere that you want.

#10 Abolish The IRS & The Income Tax – We didn’t have an income tax from 1872 to 1913, and that was the greatest period of economic growth in U.S. history. As we fight a long-term battle to abolish the income tax, in the short-term we can at least go to a flat tax or a fair tax, both of which would be far superior to what we have now.

#11 Abolish The Federal Reserve – Since the Fed was created in 1913, we have had 18 recessions, the value of the U.S. dollar has fallen by about 98 percent, and the U.S. national debt has gotten more than 6000 times larger. Abolishing this debt-based system is one of the keys to a bright economic future for America.

#12 Cut Red Tape – As President Trump has proposed, two existing government regulations should be eliminated for every new regulation that is enacted.

#13 Getting Federal Bureaucrats Off Our Backs – I will work very hard to get federal control freaks off of the backs of our farmers, our loggers, our miners, our ranchers and our small business owners.

#14 Local Control Of Education – It is time to get the federal government out of the education business. I want to abolish Common Core and the Department of Education, and I want control over education to be as close to the local level as possible.

#15 Shut Down Big Brother Spying – Government agencies have been conducting unconstitutional surveillance of American citizens for decades, and that needs to stop now.

#16 True Limited Government – President Trump has proposed shutting down more than 60 different government programs and agencies. That would be a good start. Instead of asking which government agencies we should close, we should be asking which government agencies really need to remain open.

#17 100% Repeal Of Obamacare – Rapidly rising health insurance premiums are financially crippling Idaho families. Republicans in Congress have fumbled the ball, and we must repeal Obamacare immediately.

#18 Build The Wall – We need to make sure that everyone comes into this country through the front door. We must end illegal immigration, and so I support President Trump’s call to build a wall on the southern border.

#19 End Sanctuary Cities – President Trump has proposed cutting off all federal funding for so-called “sanctuary cities”, and I will fight very hard to get this done.

#20 Supporting Our Veterans – My father is a vet, and I will work passionately to make sure that our veterans receive the respect, care and support that they deserve.

#21 Fighting Islamic Terror – I fully support President Trump’s fight against ISIS, and I will push for legislation that would give local communities all over America the option to say no to refugees from terrorist hotbeds.

#22 Stopping Reckless Government Spending – We are 20 trillion dollars in debt and we continue to steal more than 100 million dollars from future generations every single hour of every single day.

#23 Bringing Jobs Back To America – The U.S. has lost more than 70,000 factories since China joined the WTO in 2001. Our formerly great manufacturing cities now look like war zones, and we desperately need to start making things in this country once again.

#24 Energy Independence – The United States has abundant reserves of oil, natural gas and clean coal, and we need to take the regulatory shackles off of the energy industry so that we can start moving toward energy independence.

#25 Resisting The Globalists – We must reduce the power and influence of the United Nations, and we must strongly fight all attempts by the globalists to erode American sovereignty.

#26 Supporting States Rights – It is almost as if the 10th Amendment doesn’t even exist today. If I am elected, this is what his message to the feds will be: ‘Hand over the keys and get out of Idaho’.

#27 Health Freedom – I believe that the government should be encouraging natural health remedies instead of discouraging them, I believe that parents should always make the health decisions for their own children, and I believe that we desperately need to clean up our air, our water and our food.

#28 Better Access To Public Lands – Under Barack Obama, the federal government made it increasingly difficult for the people of Idaho to access our public lands. As a member of Congress I will do whatever I can to make sure that our citizens will have much better access to the wonderful open areas that our state has been blessed with.

#29 Holding Judges Accountable – Federal judges that disregard the U.S. Constitution and that choose to legislate from the bench should be subject to impeachment.

#30 An Unashamed Christian – Like President Trump, I am not ashamed to say that I am a Bible-believing Christian, and if we truly want to make America great again we need to return to the values and principles that this nation was founded upon.

There is a reason why Congress only has a 15 percent approval rating today. What we have in Washington D.C. right now does not look anything like what we see in the U.S. Constitution. I am going to Washington to turn the system completely upside down and to restore our Constitutional Republic.

We need to send fighters to D.C., and I am being very bold about the fact that I am not going there to play nice. I am going there to turn over the tables and to be a wrecking ball to the spirit of political correctness, and party leadership is not going to like that at all.

Once I get to Washington, I intend to set an entirely new standard for what it means to be a member of Congress. I believe in continual two-way communication, I believe in total transparency, and I want to be constantly working with the people in our district to develop solutions that will make a measurable difference in the lives of hard-working families.

We are literally in a war for the future of this country. If we stay on the path that we are currently on, it is a recipe for national suicide, but if we return to the values and the principles that this nation was founded upon I believe that we can still turn things around.

I don’t believe that this is going to be the generation when America goes completely down the toilet. Yes, the problems we are facing are great. But instead of giving up, I choose to fight for America, and I am calling on all of you to join me.

We desperately need fresh leadership in Washington, because if the status quo continues in D.C. there is not going to be any sort of a positive future for our children and our grandchildren. I have a three-year-old daughter named Atarah and my wife Meranda is currently pregnant with our next child. The decisions that we make now are going to determine what kind of a nation they grow up in. As a father, I am absolutely determined to fight for their future, and everywhere I go I meet people that feel the exact same way about their children.

If you would like to learn more about what we are trying to do, please visit MichaelSnyderForCongress.com. And please do not forget to vote tomorrow. When future generations of Americans look back on this time, let this be the moment that they remember as the turning point. Let this be the moment when a brave group of citizens stood strong against all the odds and restored our Constitutional Republic.

Life is like a coin. You can spend it any way that you want, but you can only spend it once.

Spend your life for something that really matters.

I know that many people are not accustomed to politicians expressing themselves with so much passion and energy. But I am not a politician. I am a husband, a father and a citizen that is fed up with a government that is deeply broken. We have started a grassroots revolution here in Idaho, and we want to take this revolution to Washington.

But we need your help in order to do that.

It is time for a change, and that change starts on Tuesday, May 15th.

If you do not know where you are supposed to go to vote, you can find out right here. Over the past year I have put everything that I have got into this race, and I respectfully ask for your vote.

Together we can drain the swamp, and together we can restore our Constitutional Republic.

In Liberty,

Michael Snyder