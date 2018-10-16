Voter Data From 19 States Sold On Internet, Online Security Firms Say

Two threat intelligence firms confirmed the voter information of approximately 35 million United States citizens was being put up for sale on a popular hacking forum, reports said Monday.

Anomali researchers in close partnership with Intel 471, a leading cybercrime intelligence provider, spotted dark web communications offering a large number of voter databases for sale.

“To our knowledge, this represents the first reference on the criminal underground of actors selling or distributing lists of 2018 voter registration data, including U.S. voters’ personally identifiable information and voting history,” Hugh Njemanze, a chief executive officer of Anomali said, according to an Associated Press report. “With the November 2018 midterm elections only four weeks away, the availability and currency of the voter records, if combined with other breached data, could be used by malicious actors to disrupt the electoral process or pursue large-scale identity theft.”

