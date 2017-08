Voters in a new survey are split on whether the U.S. should send additional troops to Afghanistan.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll finds 45 percent of voters surveyed agree that the U.S. should send more troops to Afghanistan, compared to about 41 percent who disagree.

Another 14 percent have no opinion.

The poll also found Republicans are more likely than Democrats to support President Trump’s plans in Afghanistan.

