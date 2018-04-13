Voters May Get Chance to Vote on Splitting California into 3 States

Image Credits: flickr, kenlund.

It looks like voters could get a chance to decide whether California should be split into three states. It’s called CAL 3. It’s an initiative to divide California into three different states.

You may remember that venture capitalist Tim Draper authored an initiative to break up the state. Now, he says it has received enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

Thursday, Draper announced they’ve collected more than 600,000 signatures in favor of the idea.

They will be submitted to election officials next week. Assuming they are verified, voters will get to weigh in on the November ballot.

Read more


Related Articles

Video: Ingraham and Gorka's Heated Debate Over Syria Strike

Video: Ingraham and Gorka’s Heated Debate Over Syria Strike

U.S. News
Comments
Watch: Tucker And Alan Dershowitz Ruin James Comey’s Night

Watch: Tucker And Alan Dershowitz Ruin James Comey’s Night

U.S. News
Comments

Fmr Deputy Director McCabe Admonished FBI Officials For His Own Leaks

U.S. News
Comments

Comey Admits He Hid That Dems Funded Steele Dossier From Trump – ‘Wasn’t Necessary For My Goal’

U.S. News
Comments

Scientists: Nuke Attack on Washington DC Would Kill 280,000 Within 48 Hours

U.S. News
Comments

Comments