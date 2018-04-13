Voters May Get Chance to Vote on Splitting California into 3 States

It looks like voters could get a chance to decide whether California should be split into three states. It’s called CAL 3. It’s an initiative to divide California into three different states.

You may remember that venture capitalist Tim Draper authored an initiative to break up the state. Now, he says it has received enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

Thursday, Draper announced they’ve collected more than 600,000 signatures in favor of the idea.

They will be submitted to election officials next week. Assuming they are verified, voters will get to weigh in on the November ballot.

