Arnold Schwarzenegger has refuted reports that he is considering a run for the U.S. Senate, and voters are glad to hear it.

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that just 19% of Likely U.S. Voters think the bodybuilder-turned-actor-turned-California-governor-turned-failed-TV-host should run for the Senate. Fifty-eight percent (58%) do not think the Terminator star should seek a Senate seat, while 22% are undecided.