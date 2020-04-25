Voters: Virus briefings show 'bias and disrespect' of Trump by media

American voters see an anti-Trump bias in the media, and half believe the media are trying to “move the blame” for the coronavirus away from China and to the president to help defeat him in November.

What’s more, a majority of those who watch the daily briefings said the media are disrespectful of the president.

The latest McLaughlin & Associates poll found that 49% of voters believe the media are helping the Democrats take out Trump in the current crisis.



Tyranny is a more dangerous disease than COVID-19. The World Health Organization has assumed control of America, and we are in the throes of submission to the tyranny dictated by the Communist Chinese-run medical cartel. Join Alex Jones as he attempts to wake more Americans up to the medical tyranny that is upon us.

The poll analysis shared with Secrets read, “The plurality of voters, 49%, agreed with the statement, ‘The Democrats and liberal national media are trying to move the blame for the spread of coronavirus away from China to President Trump for partisan political gain just to win the November elections’; only 42% disagreed. Republicans overwhelmingly agreed 80% to 15%. Independents agreed 47% to 43%, and even 22% of Democrats agreed.”

Read more

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!