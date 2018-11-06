Voting Machines Breaking Across Country

Voting machines are breaking across the country, according to media reports.

Machines went down in Snellville, Georgia, this morning after officials said their “batteries died.”

“A Gwinnett County spokesman said the appropriate power cords had to be retrieved, and the machines were working again at around 9:15 a.m.,” reported NBC News.

It’s not known why the machines were delivered without the proper cords, given that it’s unlikely their batteries could have lasted the entire day – and that Georgia is a key battleground state.

Strangely enough, more voting machines down the street were deemed “faulty” and voters were not given paper ballots as protocol requires in such circumstances.

In North Carolina, officials said ballots couldn’t be fed into certain tabulation machines due to “high humidity levels” and that, in the meantime, they would be stored in “emergency bins.”

Further away, in Michigan, Detroit voters were turned away from a polling location after its machines went down.

“According to WXYZ Detroit, voters who were at the polls at 7 a.m. were unable to cast a vote for approximately 90 minutes as election workers searched for the missing voting machine,” reported mlive.com. “The machine was eventually found in a locked closet that workers were unable to open initially. The machine was eventually up and running around 8:30 a.m., but by then some people in line had already left.”

There were also reports of voting locations overwhelmed by long lines due to an insufficient number of machines.

At least 43 states and Washington, DC, use polling machines that are no longer made, according to Fox News, which suggests that machine downtime is growing across the country.

