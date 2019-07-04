Vox Celebrates July 4th by Saying the "American Revolution Was a Mistake"

Far-left website Vox chose to commemorate July 4th by saying the American revolution was a “mistake” and that the country would have been better off staying under British control.

The reason? Because ‘racism’, or something.

“This July 4, let’s not mince words: American independence in 1776 was a monumental mistake. We should be mourning the fact that we left the United Kingdom, not cheering it,” writes Dylan Matthews.

Matthews claims that slavery would have been abolished earlier if America had lost the revolutionary war, failing to realize that the country would still be under the colonial enslavement of Great Britain – the very reason for going to war in the first place.

He also asserts that American Indians would have been spared the “outright ethnic cleansing Andrew Jackson and other American leaders perpetrated,” conveniently forgetting the fact that Native American tribes were slaughtering each other long before they had any contact with whites.

But Matthews’ main reason for wanting to stay under British yoke is, you guessed it, his self-loathing racism towards white people.

“The main benefit of the revolution to colonists was that it gave more political power to America’s white male minority,” he writes.

Salon also leapt onto the America-loathing bandwagon, declaring, “The Declaration of Independence is sexist, racist, prejudiced.”

Fourth of July's ugly truth exposed: The Declaration of Independence is sexist, racist, prejudiced https://t.co/FmI4jxWEu6 — Salon (@Salon) July 4, 2019

It used to be somewhat of a cliché to say that liberals hate America, but their recent behavior only confirms that is now very much the case.

However, it’s not enough to piss all over America on Independence Day – they literally want history to be re-written. That’s how much they hate themselves and the country they live in.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————