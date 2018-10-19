Vox Editor: Trump Hopes His Supporters "Will Murder Journalists"

Vox editor Matthew Yglesias reacted to last night’s Trump speech in Montana by asserting that the president hopes his supporters “will murder journalists so that he won’t be criticized as much.”

During the rally, Trump joked about Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte, who infamously assaulted a Guardian reporter during his campaign last May.

“Any guy who can do a body slam … he’s my guy,” said Trump before imitating a body slam.

“I shouldn’t say this,” continued Trump, adding, “There’s nothing to be embarrassed about.”

Yglesias responded on Twitter by claiming, “Donald Trump hopes that his fans will murder journalists so that he won’t be criticized as much.”

“The institutional conservative movement supports Trump in his aspiration to murder journalists for the same reason they are lying about preexisting conditions — they are aware their actual agenda does not withstand public scrutiny,” asserted Yglesias.

“The conservative movement is a violent, lawless mob,” Yglesias added, seemingly as a counter to the innumerable violent attacks (some of them media approved) on conservatives that have led many on the right to characterize leftists as a violent mob.

The media has consistently played up the narrative that Trump’s rhetoric will lead to violence, while largely giving a pass to the likes of Maxine Waters and other Democrats who have openly called for their supporters to harass Trump voters and Republican lawmakers.

Shortly after the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting, which killed five people, Reuters editor Rob Cox blamed Trump for the murders, tweeting, “This is what happens when @realDonaldTrump calls journalists the enemy of the people. Blood is on your hands, Mr. President. Save your thoughts and prayers for your empty soul.”

Cox later had to apologize after it emerged that the gunman’s motive was a long term grudge against the newspaper stretching back to 2011.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

