Vox: Trump Serving Clemson Players Fast Food Criticized As ‘Racist and Classist’

Liberal website Vox, criticized President Trump on Tuesday for serving fast food to the Clemson Tigers. Claiming that Trump’s belief that fast food would be the preferred meal of the athletes, was “racist and classist.”

The president took criticism from much of the mainstream media for decision to go with fast food. Including accusations that he was “disrespecting” the players, was “unsophisticated,” or was somehow being cheap, Vox said in its January 15 post.

“One poked fun at the juxtaposition of presumably hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of silver and china ‘holding $29.50 of lukewarm dog shit,’” Vox explained.

“Another called it ‘probably the best metaphor for Trump’s presidency that I can think of,’” the left-leaning site reported.

While Vox went on to point out that Clemson’s star quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, thoughtthe White House visit was “awesome.” The liberal site proceeded to point out that Trump also took accusations that his fast food feast was really rooted in racism.

But for some, Trump’s comments, particularly when he speculated to reporters prior to the event that “I would think that’s their favorite food,” referring to chains like McDonald’s and Wendy’s, rang as classist or racist. It’s not much of a leap to assume that Trump guessed that many Clemson Tigers are black or come from working-class backgrounds, and thus presumed they prefer cheap, fatty foods over anything the White House would typically serve for guests in the State Dining Room.

