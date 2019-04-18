VP Mike Pence: 'American People Have Right to Know if Russia Investigation Lawful'

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore, Flickr.

Vice President Mike Pence released a statement Thursday reiterating the fact the FBI Special Counsel’s probe found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and hinting at the investigation against Democrats to come.

In a tweet declaring, “No Collusion — No Obstruction,” Pence’s statement reads, “Today’s release of the Special Counsel’s report confirms what the President and I have said since day one: there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and there was no obstruction of justice.”

While Americans can confirm the results of no collusion contained in the report for themselves, Pence says it’s important we learn whether the investigation was started in a lawful manner.

“Now that the Special Counsel investigation is completed, the American people have a right to know whether the initial investigation was in keeping with long-standing Justice Department standards — or even lawful at all,” Pence writes. “We must never allow our justice system to be exploited in pursuit of a political agenda.”


