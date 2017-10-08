VP Pence Leaves NFL Game After 49ers Knelt During Anthem

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence decided to leave the Indianapolis Colts game Sunday because some 49ers players kneeled during the national anthem.

In a tweet, the former Indiana governor said “I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

It was announced Friday that Pence would attend the game with the second lady. The game is special, because Peyton Manning’s jersey will be retired at halftime and he will be inducted into the Ring of Honor.

