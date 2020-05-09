W.H.O. Chief Tedros Applauds Venezuelan Regime for Coronavirus Response

The head of the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, applauded Venezuela’s socialist regime for “sharing [its] staged approach” towards the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, omitting the fact the country is responsible for one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

Tedros, the first non-medical doctor running the public health agency, made the remarks on Twitter, where he thanked the leadership of various countries around the world for cooperating with the W.H.O. as part of their response to the outbreak.



Dr. Jeffrey Barke has come out to stand against the hoax Covid-19 numbers used to lockdown society.

“My thanks to Carlos Alvarado Gonzalez, Venezuelan Health Minister, for sharing Venezuela’s staged approach for fighting #COVID19 [the Chinese coronavirus]: before and after cases, comprehensive measures to identify and control these, and educating and informing the public,” he wrote.

My thanks to Carlos Alvarado Gonzalez, 🇻🇪 Health Minister, for sharing #Venezuela's staged approach for fighting #COVID19: before and after cases, comprehensive measures to identify and control these, and educating and informing the public. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 7, 2020

Since the outbreak this year, Adhanom has transformed from a relatively unknown figure to a source of major international criticism, severely damaging the W.H.O.’s reputation as a result and causing the Trump administration to pull funding from the organization.

Read more

Experience the massive benefits of our Ultimate Krill Oil now at 50% off!