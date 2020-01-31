W.H.O. Demands ‘Gratitude And Respect’ For Chinese Dictator's Coronavirus Response

The World Health Organisation asked Thursday that China be shown “gratitude and respect” for its handling of the deadly novel coronavirus, despite the the widespread belief among health experts and government officials that the Communist state has been covering up the true scale of the outbreak to save face.

After meeting with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared that China needs to be applauded for the “extraordinary steps it has taken to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.”

“China is implementing very serious measures and we cannot ask for more,” Ghebreyesus said, adding “I was very encouraged and impressed by the president’s detailed knowledge of the outbreak and his personal involvement in the outbreak.”

“This was for me a very rare leadership,” Ghebreyesus proclaimed, as the WHO declared the outbreak to be an international health emergency.

Ghebreyesus, a former Ethiopian health minister, also bizarrely praised China’s “transparency,” stating that “China has been completely committed to transparency, both internally and externally, and has agreed to work with other countries that need support.”

The fawning continued as the Director-General urged that “The level of commitment in China is incredible; I will praise China again and again, because its actions actually helped in reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus to other countries … we shall tell the truth and that’s the truth.”

It’s a version of ‘truth’ that not even the Wall Street Journal is on board with, however, given that it has documented how the reality of the situation is being suppressed.



According to the Chinese government, there are now 9,692 confirmed coronavirus cases in China, and the official death toll has risen to 213.

The real death toll appears to be much higher, however, given that those who have succumbed to “severe pneumonia” are not being classed as coronavirus deaths.

In addition, large numbers of victims are still being classified as “suspected cases” despite it being extremely obvious that they have the virus.

The true scale of the situation is not yet known, yet researchers at the University of Hong Kong have estimated that there could be 44,000 victims already.

A model that predicts the number of coronavirus infections that will occur if the outbreak isn’t contained shows that based on current projections, there will be over 183 million infections before the end of February.

Whatever the case, it is quite clear that the Chinese authorities have been anything but transparent, thus it is completely backwards for the World Health Organisation to demand the country’s leaders be afforded any ‘gratitude and respect’.

