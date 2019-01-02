WA Prosecutor Says Anti-Gun Initiative ‘Unenforceable Law’

A Washington State anti-rights citizen initiative that passed in November and was immediately challenged in federal district court by two national gun rights groups has now been called “almost unenforceable” by the Lewis County prosecutor.

Initiative 1639 made Washington’s gun laws among the most restrictive in the nation, and already, the supporters have announced their legislative agenda for 2019 that would create even more restrictions. The Legislature opens a new session this month in the state capitol of Olympia.

Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer noted that sheriffs in Ferry, Lewis and Wahkiakum counties have already announced they will not actively enforce provisions of the gun control measure. He spoke during a nearly eight-minute interview on KIRO Radio in Seattle, explaining, “The problem with the way 1639 is written is that it’s almost an unenforceable law.”

Read more