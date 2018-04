CS gas used against babies likely killed them before the fire.

When the FBI used CS gas, banned in 100 nations for use even in war, against men, women & children — where was the outrage by the media?

Did any nation bomb America for using chemical weapons?

And 25 years later, mainstream media still focuses on the “heresy” of David Koresh if they cover Waco at all.

Do we still burn adults & children for heresy?