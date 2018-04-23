Waffle House gunman who is at large with a gun killed four with an AR-15 that was confiscated by the FBI in July

The gunman who opened fire at a Nashville Waffle House with an AR-15 wearing nothing but a green jacket is still on the run and police have warned he is armed and dangerous.

Travis Reinking, 29, shot dead four people and injured several more at the Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday morning before shedding his jacket and fleeing.

More than 80 Nashville police officers continued to search for Reinking early Monday as disturbing reports about the wanted man’s past behavior came to light.

Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson said there was no clear motive for the shooting but noted that Reinking may have ‘mental issues.’

Police said Reinking had his Illinois gun license revoked last year at the request of the FBI and four of his weapons were seized by authorities in Tazewell back in October.

