Wages Stagnant Amid High Job Openings

Pretty much every single data point emerging from the jobs market these days is signaling that wages should be accelerating — except for actual paychecks.

That looks to be changing soon, even if it’s been a long time coming.

The latest sign came this week, when the Bureau of Labor Statistics said job openings rose to a record 6.6 million positions in March, even if hiring hasn’t been that great lately. Strictly speaking, that should indicate that employers hungry to hire will be forced into paying higher wages to attract workers.

Read more