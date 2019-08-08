Wait, what? Biden Says 'We Choose Truth Over Facts!' - Crowd Cheers

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Vice President Joe Biden awkwardly claimed his supporters value “truth over facts” during a campaign stop Thursday.

The gaffe took place during at a campaign stop in Iowa, as Biden, 76, appeared to be wrapping up his speech.

“We choose unity over division. We choose science over fiction,” Biden yelled at the Iowa State Fair crowd, before adding “We choose truth over facts,” at which point the audience hollered.

Here’s a version with a bit more context:

In another gaffe this week, the 2020 Democrat presidential candidate also flubbed the names of the places where two mass shootings took place over the weekend, referring to El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, as “Houston” and “Michigan” during another campaign event.


Related Articles

Elizabeth Warren Blames Trump For El Paso Shooting Despite Dayton Shooter Being Her Supporter

Elizabeth Warren Blames Trump For El Paso Shooting Despite Dayton Shooter Being Her Supporter

U.S. News
Comments
Tarantino Dismisses as "Nonsense" Criticism 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Isn't "Woke" Enough

Tarantino Dismisses as “Nonsense” Criticism ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Isn’t “Woke” Enough

U.S. News
Comments

Dem Activist ‘Jokes’ About Setting Fire to Tucker Carlson

U.S. News
comments

Visa CEO Promises Not to Block Purchases of Firearms

U.S. News
comments

AOC: “Perfectly Normal, Good People” Are Capable of Aiding White Supremacy

U.S. News
comments

Comments