Wait, what? Biden Says 'We Choose Truth Over Facts!' - Crowd Cheers

Vice President Joe Biden awkwardly claimed his supporters value “truth over facts” during a campaign stop Thursday.

The gaffe took place during at a campaign stop in Iowa, as Biden, 76, appeared to be wrapping up his speech.

“We choose truth over facts.” -Biden Um…what? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8oKSRXkYL7 — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) August 8, 2019

“We choose unity over division. We choose science over fiction,” Biden yelled at the Iowa State Fair crowd, before adding “We choose truth over facts,” at which point the audience hollered.

In another gaffe this week, the 2020 Democrat presidential candidate also flubbed the names of the places where two mass shootings took place over the weekend, referring to El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, as “Houston” and “Michigan” during another campaign event.