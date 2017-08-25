'Waiting To Cut My D**k Off': 18yo Canadian Live Tweets Sex Change Surgery
Canadian Gabrielle Diana live tweeted his sex change operation and transition into “becoming a woman” on Wednesday. 

“Waiting to cut my d**k off,” Diana wrote Wednesday from a hospital bed, adding three heart emojis.

“You have no idea how confident I feel today,” Diana wrote after the surgery was over.

Diana was showered in praise and gained around 2,000 followers:

Is it strange to anyone else that cutting one’s genitals off as a young man in the West is considered more socially acceptable than not doing so?

