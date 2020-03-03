Waitress Attempts to Boot Milo From Restaurant, Ends Up Getting Fired

A waitress who attempted to have Milo Yiannopoulos removed from a restaurant in New Jersey for being “racist” was subsequently fired after Milo contacted the owners of the restaurant.

Milo said he went for supper at The Fox & Falcon with his black husband and another black friend but that “it turned out our table was insufficiently diverse for the waitress.”

The waitress tweeted that she had loudly asked near Milo’s table “why do we allow racist, sexist, antisemitic trash here?”

Milo responded by emailing the PR company that represents the restaurant and drawing attention to her tweet while claiming that he was working with a local news affiliate on a story about political intolerance.

“The lunacy of being slandered by your employee as a racist while I was dining with my African-American husband and another black diner is almost too much to bear,” Milo wrote.

Milo requested that he bring a camera ccrew to the restaurant to speak to customers, the owner and the waitress herself.

The restaurant responded by firing the waitress.

She subsequently deleted her Twitter account, but not before Milo had recovered some tweets that provided an insight into her mindset.

“A lot of this past year I spent running around trying to be the woman a guy can love and in the end I’m sitting in the porch with wine and fries alone,” read one tweet.

“I’m childless and alone besides the cats,” said another tweet.

