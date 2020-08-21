“Wake Up, Motherf*cker Wake Up!” BLM Harasses Home Occupants on Residential Street

A new video out of Portland shows Black Lives Matter activists chanting “wake up, motherf*cker wake up!” as they shine a light into people’s homes on a residential street at night.

This is sure to enlist support for their cause.

“Wake up, mother f—ker wake up!” chant BLM in Portland tonight as they go through residential areas and shut down the streets,” tweeted journalist Andy Ngo.

“Wake up, mother f—ker wake up!” chant BLM in Portland tonight as they go through residential areas and shut down the streets. pic.twitter.com/DOah2d1yji — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 21, 2020

The harassment is amplified by bullhorns and the sound of drumming in the background. The agitators are also using the lights on their phone to make their presence more visible.

Portland has now experienced almost 3 months of continuous unrest, rioting and demonstrations night after night.

As we reported last week, a video out of Seattle showed a mob of Black Lives Matter agitators harassing a homeowner and demanding that they give up their property in order to fix racism.

Black Lives Matter mob demands White people move out of neighborhood and give their homes to black people. pic.twitter.com/K2ywb899zS — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 14, 2020

