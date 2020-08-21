“Wake Up, Motherf*cker Wake Up!” BLM Harasses Home Occupants on Residential Street

Image Credits: ALISHA JUCEVIC/Getty Images.

A new video out of Portland shows Black Lives Matter activists chanting “wake up, motherf*cker wake up!” as they shine a light into people’s homes on a residential street at night.

This is sure to enlist support for their cause.

“Wake up, mother f—ker wake up!” chant BLM in Portland tonight as they go through residential areas and shut down the streets,” tweeted journalist Andy Ngo.

The harassment is amplified by bullhorns and the sound of drumming in the background. The agitators are also using the lights on their phone to make their presence more visible.

Portland has now experienced almost 3 months of continuous unrest, rioting and demonstrations night after night.

As we reported last week, a video out of Seattle showed a mob of Black Lives Matter agitators harassing a homeowner and demanding that they give up their property in order to fix racism.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Video: Joe Biden Supporters Steal 7-Year-Old Boy’s MAGA Hat, Attack His Mother

Video: Joe Biden Supporters Steal 7-Year-Old Boy’s MAGA Hat, Attack His Mother

U.S. News
Comments
"White Flight Is Real": Publicist Says Middle Class & Wealthy are Fleeing Los Angeles

“White Flight Is Real”: Publicist Says Middle Class & Wealthy are Fleeing Los Angeles

U.S. News
Comments

JetBlue Doubles Down on Kicking Family Off Plane Because 2-Year-Old Wasn’t Wearing A Mask

U.S. News
comments

Video: DNC Uses Duplicate ‘Fans’ During Kamala Harris Livestream

U.S. News
comments

Lawsuit: Epstein Cited Friendship With Bill Clinton To Carry Out “Vicious, Prolonged Sexual Assault”

U.S. News
comments

Comments