‘Wake Up Punchy!’: Trump Bashes De Niro Over Tony Awards Outburst

President Trump delivered a hefty blow to liberal actor Robert De Niro over his profane outburst at the Tony Awards.

“Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk,'” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

“I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!”

De Niro’s Trump Derangement Syndrome was on full display at the Tony Awards on Sunday after walking onstage and saying “F- Trump” on live TV to a standing ovation full of virtue-signaling Weinstein apologists.

“I’m going to say one thing: F— Trump,” De Niro said while pumping his fists in the air.

“It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f— Trump.”

The actor has repeatedly insulted the president in recent months, calling him a “bad con artist, a “pig,” and somebody who he “wants to punch in the face.”