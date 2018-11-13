Waking Up Before Six Lowers Depression Risk

…According to a study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, people who have an earlier bedtime and wake up at 6 am or earlier in the morning are 25 percent less likely to develop depression compared to ‘night owls.’

Australian psychologist Dr. Bailey Bosch supports this and insists it’s easier than it seems to become an early riser.

‘You can reset your body clock to get used to a new routine and your body will love you for it because you will get back into a more natural, primitive rhythm – much like what life was like before the invention of the light bulb,’ she told FEMAIL.

